I live in U.S and work as a software developer (back office) at an investment bank. I don't have those series 63 license that needed to be registered with Finra, and my work is nothing at all related to investment or trading.

Several months ago, I opened up a brokerage account in Jan and had been trading (both buying and short selling) big name company like apple, tesla. there was absolutely nothing illegal in those trades. I was just using moving average to determine if price is too high or low.

Two days ago I found out that my bank has a policy not allowing employees to short sell and all employees needed pre-approval for trading. since then i did not trade at all.

I am so scared that my company will find out. Should I just quit my job so HR will close my profile so that they will never try to find out? i mean if they really find out then I may get fired and never be able to work in the same industry again.