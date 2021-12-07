0

You you bought a house worth $328,000. You paid 25% of the purchase price in cash and arranged a 25 year mortgage with a rate of 4.0% compounded semi-annually for the remaining balance. The mortgage has an amortization period of 25 years. How much interest will you pay in the first 7 years (assuming that the first payment is made at the end of the first month)?

So far, I have that PV=$328,0000.75=$246,000, r=0.00330589 (using effective rate formula) and n=2512=300. Using the present value of an ordinary annuity:

PV=PMT[(1-(1+r)^-n)/r]

I solved for PMT and got PMT=$1294.009652 for the monthly payments. The number of payment periods still remaining after 7 years is 18*12=216. The PV of the outstanding balance is $199,539.6457. However, I don't really know what to do after that. The correct answer is $62,236.46 but I don't know how they got that. How do I calculate the interest paid in the first 7 years?

