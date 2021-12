I had orthodontic work done on my son for a phase 1 and used some of his orthodontic lifetime benefits from insurance A. After he was done with phase 1, I changed to insurance B for a couple years. (employer remained the same). If my son is to go back for phase 2 with the same orthodontist, and I switch back to insurance A, do they keep a record of his used benefits even though it was a few years ago? Or would his lifetime orthodontic benefits reset since I am coming from insurance B?