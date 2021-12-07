There are a lot of hypes around hardware wallets. I am trying to figure out if there are alternatives that could work equally well.

From my reading, the biggest benefit of using a hardware(cold) wallet is to allow signing the transaction offline by keeping the private key in the hardware wallet.

So hardware wallet has a few benefits:

If a hacker gains control of your computer, they cannot easily transfer your tokens.

If you lost your private key, you still have your hardware wallet

What I don't understand is why cannot we achieve this with your mobile phone by doing the following:

Store your private key only on mobile devices offline

To verify a transaction from a desktop browser (metamask), it Bluetooth the transaction info to mobile

Mobile verify it is you by entering the password, or using biometrics

Mobile sign the transaction with the private key and send it back to metamask on a desktop browser.

I see a few potential pros and cons of this case:

Pros:

No need to purchase anything

It is way better than storing on the browser, and the learning curve is almost none

I presume Metamask could easily build that feature in, so one app for all

Cons: