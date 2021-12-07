0

There are a lot of hypes around hardware wallets. I am trying to figure out if there are alternatives that could work equally well.

From my reading, the biggest benefit of using a hardware(cold) wallet is to allow signing the transaction offline by keeping the private key in the hardware wallet.

So hardware wallet has a few benefits:

  • If a hacker gains control of your computer, they cannot easily transfer your tokens.

  • If you lost your private key, you still have your hardware wallet

What I don't understand is why cannot we achieve this with your mobile phone by doing the following:

  • Store your private key only on mobile devices offline

  • To verify a transaction from a desktop browser (metamask), it Bluetooth the transaction info to mobile

  • Mobile verify it is you by entering the password, or using biometrics

  • Mobile sign the transaction with the private key and send it back to metamask on a desktop browser.

I see a few potential pros and cons of this case:

Pros:

  • No need to purchase anything

  • It is way better than storing on the browser, and the learning curve is almost none

  • I presume Metamask could easily build that feature in, so one app for all

Cons:

  • I guess you could lose your phone, but you could lose the hardware wallet as well

  • People could gain control over your phone, but that is true for the hardware wallet as well. In here, at least you can lock your phone with biometrics/password

