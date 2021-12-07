0

If we use Bill Gates foundationas an example. It owns 11 odd million shares in Walmart. If Bills passing would require the foundations assets to be liquidated how would that happen?

Im assumming a sudden influx of 11 million walmart shares would tank the share price completely. Would that be a problem or would the intrinsic value of a still profitable company be the same. Having the share price rebound eventually?

Or would they then simply have to bring a small percentage of the shares they own to market taking years to liquidate all of it?

As I understand major shareholders have a fuduciary responsibility to liquidate equity in a way that does not harm the company. Would that apply to the estates of major shareholders as well?

  • "That would probably be a massive catastrophe for that company." - no it wouldn't, but it would be bad in the short term for investors in that company.
    – D Stanley
    27 mins ago
    "Assuming they intend to liquidate the assets and return the money to Bill's estate." Why do you assume this?
    – D Stanley
    27 mins ago
  • How is the tanking of a company share price not bad news for the company?
    – Neil Meyer
    25 mins ago
  • How is it bad? Companies do not make money when their share prices rise, and do not lose money when they fall. Shareholders do. There are secondary effects for the company, but unless the stock is highly overvalued it should rebound from any drop due to selling pressure.
    – D Stanley
    24 mins ago
  • This question is in essence asking how an estate would liquidate such a large amount of equity in a responsible manner. It only takes Bill Gates as an example.
    – Neil Meyer
    23 mins ago
I know absolutely no details of how the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is structured or what happens when one or both of them pass. But I think it's an incorrect assumption that the entire foundation will be liquidated.

More likely is that the foundation will continue to operate even after they pass. The foundation has significant assets that are probably managed by investment managers and will continue to do so after the founders pass.

The purpose of the foundation is to use the earnings of its investments (and the influx of new funds) to accomplish its goals. I see no reason why this (or any foundation) would be required or even incentivized to liquidate its assets in the event that its owner pass.

