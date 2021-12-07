If we use Bill Gates foundationas an example. It owns 11 odd million shares in Walmart. If Bills passing would require the foundations assets to be liquidated how would that happen?

Im assumming a sudden influx of 11 million walmart shares would tank the share price completely. Would that be a problem or would the intrinsic value of a still profitable company be the same. Having the share price rebound eventually?

Or would they then simply have to bring a small percentage of the shares they own to market taking years to liquidate all of it?

As I understand major shareholders have a fuduciary responsibility to liquidate equity in a way that does not harm the company. Would that apply to the estates of major shareholders as well?