I have recently Feb 2021 paid off my home mortgage. I also have no other debt. My home insurance is $1800 per year with two deductibles based on the Dwelling $284,000.

Fire = $5400

Hail and Wind = $8500

Would it be wise for me to lower my premiums for even higher deductible and use the premiums saving for investing.

If I put 5% of the dwelling amount that my deductible will be around 13K per incident but I will save $400 a year which can be invested in mutual funds.

Please let me know how I should proceed?