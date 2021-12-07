Serious newbie here with regard to ETFs that track the SNP500, but I was considering investing in VUAA. I was just wondering if someone could explain the large jump there was on Mon Sept 13 and then a subsequent fall back on Monday November 15. I've been searching online but I haven't found anything. I was under the impression that it is (more or less) the same as VUSA (albeit that VUAA accumulates dividends). However I noticed that VUSA didn't have the same price swing which concerns me and I'm looking for something reasonably steady to invest in.