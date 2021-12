Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 48.83.020 (mirror) states:

"Long-term care insurance" means an insurance policy, contract, or rider that is advertised, marketed, offered, or designed to provide coverage for at least twelve consecutive months for a covered person.

However, I cannot find any information regarding the minimum financial benefits that this coverage must entail, aside from lasting it least 12 months. E.g., would 1¢USD/day suffice? I'm guessing not, but what is the minimum?