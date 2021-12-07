I have a tenant that been waiting for months to get her unemployment she finally got it and she didn't have her own account and was getting ready to go out of state to take care of her mom who is dying of covid so she endorsed 4 checks to me and I deposited them in my account there was a hold 4 7 days they cashed them into my account and now the put restriction on my account and there saying that she has to come into bank with her id before I can have access to my money she's out of state and doesn't plan on coming back for a couple of months anybody knows what I can do????? I have a mortgage to pay.
She can't go to a branch location that is closer to her? Chase is a nation-wide bank...– Ron Beyer34 mins ago
NO, SHE IS OUT IN THE MIDDLE OF NOWHERE THERE ARENT ANY BANKS THERE'S A GENERAL STORE AND A MOBILE POST OFFICE THAT'S IT. THEY ARE ALSO ALL QUARANTINED DUE TO COVID SHES THERE TAKING CARE OF HER MOTHER WHO IS EXTREMELY SICK– jane doe21 mins ago
You really don't have to yell at me, I'm the one trying to help you. Good luck.– Ron Beyer21 mins ago
IM NOT YELLING I FORGOT MY CAPS LOCK WAS ON SORRY– jane doe20 mins ago