I work and live in Norway, and pay the income tax according to the standard rules. I got paid part of my bonus in shares, gross (without witholding fractional shares for income tax). I sold the shares and put away an appropriate % of the money into a savings account towards the income tax on the bonus. I will submit my tax return and pay the tax I owe in early 2022. However, Norway also levies a 0.85% wealth tax on the cash you hold on the 31 December of the relevant tax year. But part of that cash isn't really mine - it's money I owe Norway for the income tax. Do I also need to pay the wealth tax on that money?