0

I've been talking to this "sugar momma" because I always get added randomly. 10/10 times there fake. However, this is the first one that sent me a gift card and now wants me to get a reloadit card. Is this a scam?

Improve this question
New contributor
user113340 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user113340 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.