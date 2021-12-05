Evening. Quick question realting to Monzo Business Accounts and making a payment from them. I have somebody who has one of these business accounts wanting to buy goods from me. They want bank account details (standard) as well as an email address (not standard) as well to complete the payment. This has obviously started alarm bells ringing as I have a business bank account with a standard bank and have never needed somebody's email address when making a payment. It smells of a scam to me where the person will use the email address supplied to request a change of password etc. Anybody care to enlighten me ref. this? Thanks in advance.