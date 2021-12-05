In the UK we have to pay Income Tax on "COIN" farm staking rewards.

Q: Do I owe the GBP value of the reward in tax...

Directly on receipt of the reward, e.g. daily ?

or just when I "Harvest" / "Claim" the reward ? (could be every day, few days, week, month or end of tax year, etc.)

or when I convert the rewarded COIN into fiat (GBP) ?

If I set aside GBP equivalent tax every day, for example, I still may end up with nothing for myself at the end of the year since COIN may be volatile. If I choose to keep my "earnings" in COIN until the end of the tax year, the value may by then be worthless and in effect I would be paying tax for something which has no GBP value, i.e. I would be paying income tax where there actually is no GBP equivalent income.