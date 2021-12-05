0

In the UK we have to pay Income Tax on "COIN" farm staking rewards.

Q: Do I owe the GBP value of the reward in tax...

  • Directly on receipt of the reward, e.g. daily ?

  • or just when I "Harvest" / "Claim" the reward ? (could be every day, few days, week, month or end of tax year, etc.)

  • or when I convert the rewarded COIN into fiat (GBP) ?

If I set aside GBP equivalent tax every day, for example, I still may end up with nothing for myself at the end of the year since COIN may be volatile. If I choose to keep my "earnings" in COIN until the end of the tax year, the value may by then be worthless and in effect I would be paying tax for something which has no GBP value, i.e. I would be paying income tax where there actually is no GBP equivalent income.

The relevant manual on tax on cryptoassets says (my highlighting):

Some types of consensus require the ‘staking’ of exchange tokens which weights the entitlement to newly forged tokens, as is explained at CRYPTO10300.
Whether such activity amounts to a taxable trade (with the tokens as trade receipts) depends on a range of factors such as:

  • degree of activity
  • organisation
  • risk
  • commerciality

If the activity does not amount to a trade, the pound sterling value (at the time of receipt) of any tokens awarded will be taxable as income (miscellaneous income) with any appropriate expenses reducing the amount chargeable.

