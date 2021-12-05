2/17/21 bought 100 shares of FTFT at $9 a share
2/18/21 bought 100 shares of FTFT at $9 a share
2/25/21 I put a limit order of 100 shares of FTFT at $5.45 a share. Schwab placed the order as 73 shares at $5.45 and 33 shares at $5.45.
Note: I did not place two orders. I placed one order
12/1/21 I put a limit order of 200 shares of FTFT at $1.50 a share. Schwab placed the order as 177 shares at $1.5 and 23 shares at $1.5.
Note: I did not place two orders. I placed one order
12/3/21 sold FIFO 300 shares at $1.25
Can the above sale trigger wash sale?