Several proposals for spot bitcoin ETFs have been submitted to the SEC over the last 5 years, but the SEC has not approved any of them yet.

Closed-end funds like GBTC exist, their price does not accurately track bitcoin due to the lack of any share creation/redemption mechanism for market makers to arbitrage the difference in price between the fund and the underlying commodity.

Futures ETFs also exist, but are very inefficient due to 8%/year contango on the underlying futures. They can be expected to underperform spot btc by 8% plus fees.

Investors would be vastly better off owning a spot ETF instead of a futures ETF or a closed-end fund, but the SEC is blocking the creation of spot ETFs.

If Grayscale could legally do its own marketmaking by buying back shares of GBTC on the open market whenever they trade at a discount, and selling shares on the open market whenever they trade at a premium, then it could get most of the benefit of converting to an ETF without needing to wait for SEC approval.

This scholarly article from 1999 seems to imply it was common and beneficial for closed end funds to repurchase shares on the open market: https://www.jstor.org/stable/10.1086/209613?seq=1#metadata_info_tab_contents

Is that still allowed for GBTC? Why is Grayscale not already doing this at sufficient scale to eliminate GBTC's ~18% discount to NAV as of this writing?