According to IRS, I was never a US tax resident.

But there is a US bank that thinks I'm a resident in the US. I didn't update my info after leaving. I did fill out W8. I also filled out after leaving, not sure if they received my fax.

Can being categorized as a US resident by the bank make me a tax resident in CA or US? Directly or indirectly.

I don't want to face any surprises in the future