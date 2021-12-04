Let's assume that an alien who's never been to the US before moves there and becomes a resident alien for that financial year due to fulfilling their substantial presence. The alien owns crypto funds that he's made through trading over the years. If he decides to cash out an amount of those crypto funds, will there be any taxes that would need to be paid? And does it matter how long he's been holding that crypto before deciding to cash out? Given that the crypto was gained before moving to the US, and that the alien has never made any crypto trades while in the US up to that point. Also, would it be better if the alien wasn't a resident alien for that financial year?