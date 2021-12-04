I am in the market for my first new vehicle ever. It will be a minivan for our growing family and we ideally plan to keep it forever. That being said, none of my vehicles have ever cost more than $15k so the prospect of making payments on a $40k+ purchase is intimidating. A friend suggested I consider starting off by leasing the vehicle and then purchasing at lease end to spread out the payments and make them cheaper. This makes sense to me, since we plan to keep it until it dies. I understand we will be paying on the vehicle longer overall but it will allow us to spend less money per month on a vehicle in case other emergencies pop up. I also understand there may be a disposition fee at the end of the lease to consider.

Can someone more financially savvy than myself tell me whether this is good advice? Is there anything I should consider here that I haven’t?