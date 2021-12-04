This might be an odd one, but I’m looking for some advice. I have a few people wanting to pool money together into a crypto that compounds.

I’m looking for a good way to record the percentage that everyone has initially invested so when one person wants to withdrawal. I know exactly how much to withdraw even if it’s increased

For example. I put $100 and get 10 tokens

Another person puts $500 and gets 50.

So a total of 60 tokens. Now each hour we get 0.3 tokens added.

How can I track each persons contribution within total amount as it increases?