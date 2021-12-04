Several years ago me and my brothers bought the company that our dad and mom started. We agreed to pay them a monthly amount until we had bought out the company. At that time they both continued working in the company, so that amount would be above their salaries. They both retired and the payment for buying out the company continued, but we have reached the end of what we said were going to pay them to buy the company.

They poured every dime they had into getting the company running and now me and my bothers are starting to seeing the benefit of that. They set aside some of the money we paid them, but its far short of what they should have for retiring, and what they would get from Social Security is a crime. So we think the right thing to do would be to continue paying them, but we are not sure what we could call that payment. In particular what the IRS would want to see.