0

Several years ago me and my brothers bought the company that our dad and mom started. We agreed to pay them a monthly amount until we had bought out the company. At that time they both continued working in the company, so that amount would be above their salaries. They both retired and the payment for buying out the company continued, but we have reached the end of what we said were going to pay them to buy the company.

They poured every dime they had into getting the company running and now me and my bothers are starting to seeing the benefit of that. They set aside some of the money we paid them, but its far short of what they should have for retiring, and what they would get from Social Security is a crime. So we think the right thing to do would be to continue paying them, but we are not sure what we could call that payment. In particular what the IRS would want to see.

  It didn't occur to me that you were looking to evade taxes, until your (now removed) ad hominem attack on the friend folk at the IRS. Once that's behind us, I'm expecting members to offer some good advice. Tax related questions should always be followed with a country tag. Your public profile shows US was correct.
    – JTP - Apologise to Monica
    49 mins ago
  How much money are you looking to give them? You and each of your brothers can gift each of them up to $15,000 a year tax-free (though this would be after whatever taxes you pay to receive the money from the company, which depends exactly on how the company is organized). Assuming you have at least two brothers, that's $90,000 a year.
    – chepner
    14 mins ago
0

In 2021 you can gift your mom 15,000 a year You can gift your dad 15,000 a year. There is zero impact on their taxes or your taxes.

Brother #1 can do the same.

Brother #2 can do the same.

Together you can gift them 90,000.

If any or all of you are married your spouses can also do the same.

In 2022 these numbers go up to 16,000.

Of course this money comes comes from you, not from the company.

Caution. Make sure your gifts don't impact their ability to qualify for some other aid.

