From a Reuters article Didi shares plunge more than 20% on plan to delist from NYSE

HONG KONG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Just five months after its debut, ride-hailing giant Didi Global (DIDI.N) said it plans to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a Hong Kong listing, a stunning reversal as it bends to Chinese regulators angered by its U.S. IPO.

The shares will simply trade on other exchanges, just not those in the US. The company will not be buying back the shares. As you note, the news is all over the media, you just need to carefully read the details of what China is requiring the company to do.