I'm in the market to move out, and I'm eyeing bungalows, mostly those that are built in the 1950's and 1960's in Winnipeg, Canada. I'm wanting to live on the main floor and have a tenant occupy the basement, which I would not really have a need for otherwise. From what I've seen so far, they have about a 6 1/2 height between the floor and the joists in the basement.

From some asking around a dozen of my peers, most would not be willing to put up with a lower celling, and it would be a deal breaker for them. So I'm wanting to do more research and hopefully get data for a wider sample size of people on willingness to rent a suite with a lower ceiling.

So my question is, are there any data sources / studies anyone can recommend on this?

Thanks in advance