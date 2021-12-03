Index values often don't have a meaningful interpretation. They're typically some weighted average of prices of various stocks. Many are weighted by market cap, but others are equally weighted or may have some other weighting.

What's important is the relative change in the index over time. You can see that since about July of 2019 (the start of the x-axis) the index fell slightly, then rose, then fell sharply, recovered, and fell again. IF you take the actual values over time you can calculate the relative change over time (e.g. right now it's 0.0% since it's about back to the beginning value).