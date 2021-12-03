Disclaimer: This is a toy problem. I will not be using these results for anything real.

Hypothetical Situation: I have an investment fund returning 4%, with 1000$ monthly investment starting from 0$. On the same day, I take out a loan for 500,000$ at 2.5% interest. (Say, to buy a house or a boat or a ferrari or something)

I'm trying to calculate the ideal amount to remove from the returns of the investment and put towards the loan, such as minimizing interest while maximizing dividends over a finite period of time. Since this is a toy problem, and the returns are fixed and forever, over an infinite time scale, you'd make more putting towards the fund rather than the loan (Paying the minimum on the loan until it's paid off, basically - because after 100 years of 6% returns, it would be less significant)

On the extreme ends of both spectrums, you could put the 1000$ directly against the loan and minimize interest or you could put the 1000$ directly against the investment and maximize dividends. However, for a fixed period of time (say, 30 years) - there should be a curve such that you minimize the loss against the final portfolio while maximizing the time to pay off the loan.

Here is the work I've done already - I've assumed the loan is a mortgage to make the toy problem make more sense.

Base Values, Interaction.

LOAN

Loan Amount: 250,000

Payments (20yr): 240

Interest Rate 3%:

Monthly Payment: 1,386.49

Total Paid: 332,758.56

INVESTMENT

Starting Value: 0

Monthly Investment: 1000

Return: 6%

Value after 20Yr: 464,351.10

I made an investment table and an amortization table, and then tried "Divest 50% after 5, 10 and 15 years" and calculated the total interest, total dividends, and "Break Even" point, and found there was definitely a point that gave me a shorter break even - and that's when I realized there must be an equation for this and I'm just too dumb to figure it out.