First of all: This is my first post, so I want to introduce myself. My name is Jochen, I am from Nuremberg, Germany, and I am trading stocks and options for around one year. I think NIO is a great company regarding their battery as a service concept, the quality of their cars and their software algorithms. Anyway, for two days I am aware, that likely the NIO-ADR won't be listed at NYSE forever.

I am a retail investor at IB so my strategy was to sell cash secured puts and take the stocks bundle when the PUT got in the money. Acutally, I was going to keep the stock for a very long time because, in my opinion, the price will rise. In the end, I got 200 stocks and today I sold the stock with a big loss.

Now I am wondering if NIO will rebound and what happens to the NYSE stock price, when NIO strives to get listed in Hongkong? Thanks in advance for your reply.

Cheers, Jochen