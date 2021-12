I am new to stock market. I have a really basic doubt. Hope someone can solve it here I recently came across a valuation ratio which is EV/EBIDTA.

Lets say there are two companies A and B. A wants to acquire company B. That means he will have to pay the enterprise value while buying the firm. EV/EBIDTA basically tells how many times of EBIDTA company A has to pay to buy the company B

But I am not able to understand significance of the ratio from investor point of view