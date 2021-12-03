My employer has an arrangement where one can "purchase" annual leave. This works by giving you say 40 hours of additional annual leave to take whenever you like, and then over the course of a year, there is a small deduction to every paycheque issued.

So for example if your hourly rate was $10, then purchasing 40 hours of annual leave (worth $400) would mean every week, you'd have a deduction of ~$7.69 (400/52).

I'm not so sure how to account for this, though. My thinking was that the point at which the annual leave is purchased there needs to be a Credit to a liability account, but I'm not sure what account needs to be Debited.

As for every pay period, I've been Debiting the liability account with the deduction to reduce its balance. It balances out the rest of the transaction for the wages/net pay.

What would be the best way to account for this?