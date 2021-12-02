-2

A paper published last year, Effects of acetaminophen on risk taking, found that "Across all studies (total n = 545), acetaminophen increased risk-taking behavior."

I am particularly risk averse, and find my risk aversion increasing beyond what a reasonable person would see as detrimental to my own personal finances. I am wondering if a chemical solution like acetaminophen could form an effective strategy for reducing risk aversion when addressing the problem from a rational perspective does not seem to work. I don't particularly like the idea of taking acetaminophen just for what appears to be a side effect, as I don't particularly feel any need for pain relief (and on the rare occasion it is needed, ibuprofin works much better for me). But maybe there is some similar thing I am overlooking.

