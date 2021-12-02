0

In Quick Books Online, suppose a period is closed but then someone goes back and edits it. Like maybe they add some new expense for something that was 6 months ago.

Is there a way I can see any sort of audit log of when changes like this are made? That is, I don't want to see a full report of anything for January, but I want to see anything that's changed for January in the last 30 days.

Is something like that possible?

For more context, I'm a software developer and it would be pretty significant overhead for me to pull all data for all our customers all the time. I need a way to see if data for past periods has changed. QuickBooks allows users to change posted periods, so I need a way to know if this has happened so I can refresh these periods on our end.

