I want to sell a couch over the internet (ebay-kleinanzeigen.de, the german pendant to craigslist). A potential buyer wants to pay almost the full price, but he is somewhere else (+1 504) and wants to pay by transferring the money. The couch should be picked up by someone else after I got my money.

I see some parallels to this one: Selling online - Is private transportation indicative of a scam? Does PayPal make it safe?

But it's not exactly the same. The buyer wants explicitly not to use PayPal but rather transfer it directly. Also he didn't write from a transport company. It would be possible that he is just collecting furniture in my country to resell it afterwards.

What should I pay attention to if I want to accept the offer? Should I even try it at all?

