Not sure how to describe it better but I'll try my best.

According to someone I talked to this is 100% legal and 100s of people do this. Here's the setup.

You are a tax resident in EU country A. This country is normally high tax country but they have a temporary tax regime for foreigners (you) that doesn't tax foreign dividend income.

You set up a company in EU country B. Here corporate taxes are super low for less than $1M turn over.

If you do work for this company or manage it from country A, that makes this company subject to local high taxes.

So you hire two local directors, as contractors, from country B. On the contract signed, they oversee the day to day operations and work for you as advisor since you're the only shareholder. So their existence, the contract and the structure show that the company is managed in country B, run in country B and has economic substance in country B.

This way the offshore company isn't taxed in country A. This allows you to get dividends from the company tax free (after paying corporate taxes in country B) to your account in country A.

Thanks to GDPR laws, tax office of Country A can't go around checking everything company B workers do in country B. They also cannot put a camera in your bedroom and watch you 24/7 in case you work for the company. They also cannot put a monitoring software on your computer in case you work for the company.

There's nothing that stops you from working in tech or have a SaaS business through your company. As long as you have proper invoices.

In case country A develops an interest in your business, you show them the corporate structure, contract with directors, invoices and relevant documents you got from the country B tax office. Everything is kosher.

Is this actually true?