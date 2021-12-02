-1

I am a citizen of Iran. Hence the question.

Not yet a citizen of the country I live in. After I become a citizen here, I plan to renounce my Iranian citizenship for obvious reasons.

Residence permit is given by a EU country.

Improve this question
New contributor
user113275 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • There have been enough questions on this matter. Sanctions is a political matter and private financial companies have the right to refuse service if the cost of doing business with citizens of sanctioned countries is higher. Furthermore, you have not explained why you insist on US and CH brokers but not brokers from the "EU country".
    – base64
    49 mins ago
  • Stack Exchange, Inc. is a US company by the way.
    – base64
    49 mins ago

Your Answer

user113275 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.