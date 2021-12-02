1

My question is based on a particular segment of a show on YouTube. Segment starts at 19:42 (linked) and ends around the 25-ish minute mark. (It's the Money Guy Show if you're curious.)

I was surprised to see a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio return more than a pure stock portfolio over the last 20 years. I figured one asset class would outperform the other over any given period of time, and that would be the one you would want to be in. But then I realized I forgot about rebalancing.

In my mental model, rebalancing essentially causes a particular portfolio to do a bit of buying low (moving from bonds to stocks as stock prices go down) and selling high (moving from stocks to bonds as stock prices go up). My questions are:

  1. Is my mental model an accurate way to understand why the 60/40 outperformed pure stock?
  2. The video segment talks about a fixed amount invested once at the beginning of the time period, with no additions over that period. Would this 60/40 outperformance still hold if someone started with $0 invested initially and invested a fix amount every month?
