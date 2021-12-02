0

My employer goes through Transamerica for our retirement accounts, and it allows us to split up our contributions between a 401k and a Roth account. Since there is a limit to the Roth contributions set at $6000, this leads me to wonder if companies typically match proportionally, and whether that $6000 is calculated from my net or gross income.

Do companies match proportionally?

Say I put in 5% Roth and 1% 401k. Employer match is 4%. Would that mean that the match is 3.33% Roth and .66% 401k?

What is the correct way to find Roth contribution?

  1. Roth contribution = (gross income * Roth %) + (gross income * Roth employer match % * ratio)

  2. Roth contribution = (net income * Roth %) + (gross income * Roth employer match % * ratio)

  3. Some other black magic or perhaps dependent on company/plan?

