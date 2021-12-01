Portuguese legislation requires a company to pay a specific kind of Social Security, "Taxa Social Única" or TSU, every month for each salaried person. Portuguese banks are used to this payment and it is not done via IBAN or Swift.

In this figure taken from homebanking, I can pay this tax for me as self-employed from a personal bank account:

Portuguese banking has these specificities and I can also top up my phone and buy lottery tickets.

I cannot pay TSU from this account because it is a personal and not corporate bank account.

Do foreign banks, in particular Wise and Revolut, offer at present this ability to pay this country-specific social security tax that is not done via IBAN nor SWIFT?