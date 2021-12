US is a tax heaven.

There are many foreign billionaires who use Nevada LLCs and trusts.

There are millions of foreign millionaires who use American banks and brokers.

I don't get it. Why do they call it a tax haven if US is sharing client information? I thought they didn't share this information but they apparently do according to Do American brokers and banks report client information (account size, balance, yearly profit) to client's country?.