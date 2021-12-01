0

I run a tiny business with a miniscule online presence. I have an Avalara sales tax SaaS attached to my online checkout. It will automatically calculate a customer's sales tax based on where my customer is. All of my out of state customers are not paying tax because I have not established a nexus in any state but my own state (to which I pay taxes monthly).

Many states indicate that I establish a nexus in that state when my sales exceed $100,000 or a certain number of transactions. There are other limits, of course, but let's use a $100,000 state for now.

My question: is that nexus established when I exceed $100,000 (or the number of transactions) in sales for that state -or- when my company's revenue exceeds $100,000 (or the number of transactions) in total, irrespective of where the sales came from?

Putting this into a practical scenario, let's say I end up generating $105,000 in Colorado (a $100,000 state without a transaction count threshold). Will a customer in Floridia (also a $100,000 state without a transaction count threshold) now owe sales tax since my company exceeded total revenue of $100,000 -or- will only my customers in Colorado owe sales tax? My base of operations, my physical nexus, is not in Colorado or Floridia.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.