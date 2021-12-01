I run a tiny business with a miniscule online presence. I have an Avalara sales tax SaaS attached to my online checkout. It will automatically calculate a customer's sales tax based on where my customer is. All of my out of state customers are not paying tax because I have not established a nexus in any state but my own state (to which I pay taxes monthly).

Many states indicate that I establish a nexus in that state when my sales exceed $100,000 or a certain number of transactions. There are other limits, of course, but let's use a $100,000 state for now.

My question: is that nexus established when I exceed $100,000 (or the number of transactions) in sales for that state -or- when my company's revenue exceeds $100,000 (or the number of transactions) in total, irrespective of where the sales came from?

Putting this into a practical scenario, let's say I end up generating $105,000 in Colorado (a $100,000 state without a transaction count threshold). Will a customer in Floridia (also a $100,000 state without a transaction count threshold) now owe sales tax since my company exceeded total revenue of $100,000 -or- will only my customers in Colorado owe sales tax? My base of operations, my physical nexus, is not in Colorado or Floridia.