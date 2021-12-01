0

Do American brokers and banks report client information (account size, balance, yearly profit) to client's country?

Question is ONLY for NON-US citizens.

Client's country refers to

  1. Where client lives. Tax residency

  2. Where client is a citizen. Not necessarily where they live.

Improve this question
New contributor
user113261 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Do they always? No.

The US is not a participant of Common Reporting Standard (CRS) for Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) with other jurisdictions.

However, if a non-USA jurisdiction has signed a Model 1A agreement ("reciprocal basis") based on Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) of the US, there is always AEOI involved.

The exact list of jurisdictions is a mess. Try searching on Google "[jurisdiction] FATCA reciprocal".

Note that the lack of AEOI does not mean that the US will not share information on an ad-hoc / manual basis upon request from other jurisdictions.

2
  • Thanks. I found a 50 page document published on home.treasury.gov. How do I figure out if USA shares information with this country without reading the whole thing? :)
    – user113261
    5 mins ago
  • From a random website, I found that this country is categorized as "Model 1 Agreed". So American firms share client information with this country automatically? I thought I've read something like America had a reputation of not sharing financial data with others and that it is a tax heaven for that reason.
    – user113261
    1 min ago

Your Answer

user113261 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.