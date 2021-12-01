Do American brokers and banks report client information (account size, balance, yearly profit) to client's country?

Do they always? No.

The US is not a participant of Common Reporting Standard (CRS) for Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) with other jurisdictions.

However, if a non-USA jurisdiction has signed a Model 1A agreement ("reciprocal basis") based on Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) of the US, there is always AEOI involved.

The exact list of jurisdictions is a mess. Try searching on Google "[jurisdiction] FATCA reciprocal".

Note that the lack of AEOI does not mean that the US will not share information on an ad-hoc / manual basis upon request from other jurisdictions.