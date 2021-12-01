0

Does, buying a put involve someone to sell a call ?.

When a trade to buy put is made from one side does it means someone is selling a call from other side. ?

Improve this question
0
3

No, when you buy a put it means the counter-party is selling the put.

Improve this answer
1
  • buy and sell a put. buy and sell a call. How should it make sense to a lay man ?
    – nish
    8 hours ago
0

When a security transaction occurs, there are two counter parties, a buyer and a seller. It doesn't matter if the security is an option, a stock, a futures contract, ETF, etc.

There are more complex strategies that involves buying a put and selling a call (arbitrage) but that involves three counterparties and is a different situation.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.