I am an EU citizen, looking to buy an investment property, since I don't plan to retire just yet, it would be wise to leverage.

I.e buy more (or more expensive properties) by using my savings on deposits (with as high as possible LTV) for mortgages and rent them out so that tenants partially would pay off the mortgages and increase my equity faster that way.

The thing is it does not seem that easy to find countries (or rather banks in those countries) that offer buy to let mortgages to foreigners.

I am sure the plan above isn't new and someone by now has already done the research.

Which countries in Europe offer buy-to-let mortgages to foreigners?