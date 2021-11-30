0

This might be a silly question but:

I think I'm not obliged to file a tax report since my income from a U.S. source is only $50 (please correct me if I'm wrong). But what about paying the actual tax (it looks like the company didn't withheld the tax)? It seems there won't be a state tax because the company that gave me the $50 is in California but I'm not sure about federal taxes. Do I really have to mail a W-7 form to get a ITIN so that I can complete a Same-Day Taxpayer Worksheet so that I can finally request a International Wire Transfer to my bank just so that I can pay $5 federal tax (assuming the tax on $50 income is 10%)? Or does the very low value of my US income makes me exempt from paying any tax?

And considering that the $50 fell into my PayPal account on November 26, is it possible to give up the prize by transferring the money back to the same e-mail that gave it to me?

Btw, it seems my country doesn't have a tax treaty with the U.S., so I don't think paying the tax only in my home country would solve the question.

Thanks in advance! And sorry if my english is weird...

4
  • If you don't have to file a tax report that means you don't have to pay tax.
    – DJClayworth
    8 mins ago
  • I would be more worried about a scam than taxes. Most "giveaways" on the internet are scams not actual free money.
    – Dave
    6 mins ago
  • @DJClayworth You sure? That isn't the case in my country but if it is in the US then that is great, thx.
    – Lynn
    5 mins ago
  • @dave Well, the money already showed up on my PayPal, it doesn't seem to be a scam.
    – Lynn
    4 mins ago

