I'm reading How Google Works by Jonathan Rosenberg & Eric Schmidt. In the Talent - Hiring is the most important thing you do chapter, the authors briefly pause the management topics to give career advice (specially directed to young people).

When talking about compensation, the authors argue that, early in your career, the most important thing is to pick the right industry where you will get paid well in the future, than to pick companies now based on compensation. The reason that they give is that, in the future, your compensation will have much more equity and early in your career stock options are limited compared to the future.

While I agree that the advice in itself is sound, I cannot completely understand the reason. For me, the advice makes sense because your compensation in the future is going to be far bigger than today, but in my opinion the fact that you will be receiving more equity/stock then is actually a con. What I (perhaps incorrectly) inferred from their argument is that its more advantageous to have a big part of your compensation being equity/stock than actual salary. I don't see the sense in this, for me given that compensation is X I would pick everything in salary and no stock if this was an option. In the particular case of Google, Tesla & other companies, there is no dividend, so I cannot expect my income to grow steadily for receiving these options.

My best guess is that a company will not be willing to give the same compensation if no stock is offered, but in that case I don't see much point in the reason for the advice. The only way I see this making sense is in a case similar to those of Jonathan and Eric, who became wealthy due to the massive valorisation of Google stock. But if I started working for Google today, I wouldn't have reasons to expect the same growth (and Google doesn't pay dividends). So what am I missing here?

  • A stock option can be much better than just being given stock. But, the option rules will be dependent on the exact situation. With favorable rules, you can buy large amounts of stock in the future at the present price.
    – Mattman944
    33 mins ago
If you are compensated with stock, then dividends are often taxed at a lower rate than salary income, but otherwise you are hoping that the value of the stock will increase over time.

And if you are compensated with options, you are not entitled to dividends as you don't own the stock itself, but again you would be hoping that when the options vest you could use them to purchase stock at a reduced price relative to the current market price - and then we're back to my first point above.

This would not be appealing to everyone, indeed. For example (and I suspect especially early in a career) the value of "cash now" is much greater than "cash later" if you're living paycheck-to-paycheck or needing to get a relatively large mortgage requiring proof of income.

(For the employer, of course, the value of stock or options is that they don't have to pay as much cash out at payroll!)

Firstly, you need to distinguish between stock and stock options. Just giving out stock has no special benefits. But stock options have big benefits for the company:

  • "buy now pay later": they cost almost nothing until the options vest, which is usually some years after they are delivered to the employee.

  • incentive payment: you generally lose unvested options if you quit the company, so they act as a staff retention scheme. The final value of the options is dependent on how well the company does, so the success of the employee is linked to the success of the company.

  • stock doesn't cost cash, so the bootstrap funds required by the company are smaller. Instead the staff are

  • can cheat staff out of options payments: there have been plenty of acquisitions in which the options are valued at zero

For the employee:

  • if the company is successful, the value can be huge. Far higher than the company could have afforded to pay you month-to-month.

  • access to early-stage shares which aren't on the public market (you can have stock options long before any IPO)

  • favourable tax treatment. This has mostly been taken away, but there are still "R&D incentive" schemes in lots of places where you can acquire the options without paying income tax and/or capital gains tax

The downside risk is that you are being paid in lottery tickets. There's no guarantee that the options will be worth anything.

(An additional category is RSUs: restricted stock units. Again there's a vesting schedule, and this acts as a staff retention scheme)

