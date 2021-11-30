-1

My dad's clients often transfer payments, which they owe to my dad, into my bank account. After a while, I transfer the amount so accummulated to my dad's account.

How do I keep a record of this in form of double-entry bookkeeping?

I see 3 accounts in play here:

  • Income/DadClientele/ClientName;
  • Asset/Cash/MyBankAccount;
  • Liability/Payable/Dad

But I don't see how to make them work together for an incoming amount of 500:

  • Credit of 500 under Income/DadClientele/ClientName;
  • Debit of 500 under Asset/Cash/MyBankAccount;
  • Credit of 500 under Liability/Payable/Dad

Is this correct? While it does fulfill the Equity = Asset - Liability formula, something feels wrong to me.

PS: One way could be to not see this as an Income at all, and see it as movement of money out of (=> credit) Liability/Payable/Dad/ClientName, and in to (=> debit) Asset/Cash/MyBankAccount. So:

  • Credit of 500 under Liability/Payable/Dad/ClientName;
  • Debit of 500 under Asset/Cash/MyBankAccount;
2
  • Yikes. This is dicey. Why aren't they paying your dad's bank account directly? This smells of attempted tax fraud to me.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    1 hour ago
  • These are small amounts from retailer clients, who insist on paying through UPI. UPI is an instant bankaccount-to-bankaccount transfer system, which is enabled in my bank account, but not yet in my dad's (due to a technical reason). Until my dad gets the issue fixed, this is the system we have decided on. There is no tax evasion going on. If there was, then I wouldn't have wanted to record these amounts so transparently in the first place.
    – Jayesh Bhoot
    43 mins ago

