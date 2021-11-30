My dad's clients often transfer payments, which they owe to my dad, into my bank account. After a while, I transfer the amount so accummulated to my dad's account.

How do I keep a record of this in form of double-entry bookkeeping?

I see 3 accounts in play here:

Income/DadClientele/ClientName ;

; Asset/Cash/MyBankAccount ;

; Liability/Payable/Dad

But I don't see how to make them work together for an incoming amount of 500:

Credit of 500 under Income/DadClientele/ClientName ;

; Debit of 500 under Asset/Cash/MyBankAccount ;

; Credit of 500 under Liability/Payable/Dad

Is this correct? While it does fulfill the Equity = Asset - Liability formula, something feels wrong to me.

PS: One way could be to not see this as an Income at all, and see it as movement of money out of (=> credit) Liability/Payable/Dad/ClientName , and in to (=> debit) Asset/Cash/MyBankAccount . So: