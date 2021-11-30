My dad's clients often transfer payments, which they owe to my dad, into my bank account. After a while, I transfer the amount so accummulated to my dad's account.
How do I keep a record of this in form of double-entry bookkeeping?
I see 3 accounts in play here:
Income/DadClientele/ClientName;
Asset/Cash/MyBankAccount;
Liability/Payable/Dad
But I don't see how to make them work together for an incoming amount of 500:
- Credit of 500 under
Income/DadClientele/ClientName;
- Debit of 500 under
Asset/Cash/MyBankAccount;
- Credit of 500 under
Liability/Payable/Dad
Is this correct? While it does fulfill the
Equity = Asset - Liability formula, something feels wrong to me.
PS: One way could be to not see this as an
Income at all, and see it as movement of money out of (=> credit)
Liability/Payable/Dad/ClientName, and in to (=> debit)
Asset/Cash/MyBankAccount. So:
- Credit of 500 under
Liability/Payable/Dad/ClientName;
- Debit of 500 under
Asset/Cash/MyBankAccount;