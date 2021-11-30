I am supposed to have some funds wired to me from a Government Institution (International). I filled in the paperwork provided by my bank (Wells Fargo) and sent it to the institution. They requested information such as a sort code and a correspondent bank. However, when I went to the bank(Wells Fargo)for assistance in completing the paperwork, I was informed that Wells Fargo has no sort code as this is something used by British banks. I was also informed that there is no correspondent bank.

The institution has since contacted me asking me to fill in the wire transfer document (and to do so completely) in order for them to finish processing my application. I am unsure what to do. I am now nervous about the entire wiring situation as I am fearful of the funds ending up in the wrong place.

Any advice?