I've been reading a bit and come upon a bunch of conflicting accounts of what all goes into Book Value. What I was originally taught was that it's total net assets less intangible assets.

However, there seems to be a number of sources that admit to various instances of a company's book value including intangibles like goodwill and whatnot. Wikipedia suggests that this is a case of evolving practice:

Traditionally, a company's book value is its total assets minus intangible assets and liabilities. However, in practice, depending on the source of the calculation, book value may variably include goodwill, intangible assets, or both. The value inherent in its workforce, part of the intellectual capital of a company, is always ignored. When intangible assets and goodwill are explicitly excluded, the metric is often specified to be "tangible book value".

This other question talks about Shareholder Equity. Is that the new term for what was once called 'Book Value per Share?'

I'm looking to find some authority on the matter, so citations to standards/regulations would be nice on this one.

What, if any, intangible assets are either allowed to be, or are frequently in-practice, included in a company's Book Value; if any are, how does one determine this for a given company?