What does it mean for Bill Gates to have an income of $0?

I recently engaged in a friendly Twitter debate about limiting personal income. Someone told me that Bill Gates has an income of $0.

You realize that most of the super-risk founders have very low income, typically $0. Gates, Musk. Bezos has $180k income.

Is that simply taxably income in a very strict legal sense?

If Bill Gates does have an income of $0, what is a more appropriate word to represent his yearly increase in financial assets?

Wikipedia's opening sentence suggests that any increase in financial wealth is income.

In microeconomics, income is the consumption and saving opportunity gained by an entity within a specified timeframe, which is generally expressed in monetary terms.

It seems that year over year, Bill Gates has increased his ability to consume and save, so for me, income fits as a word. Surely, in one year, he has increased his ability to buy (consume), for instance, a $100 million dollar house. So his income in that case is somewhere around $100M.

But, if not with the word "income", what word is appropriate for that "increased financial wealth over the year?"

What do we call a yearly increase in the amount of money that an individual could choose to spend.