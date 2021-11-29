In Aug 2020, I left my job and joined 3 years full-time post-grad program. So 1.5 years is already over. Leaving my job during COVID days made me concerned. So I felt I should have significant investment in no-lock-in + fixed return + risk-free instrument. Earlier I had investments in debt and equity mutual funds. And in Agu 2020, debt funds had started giving negative returns. So I withdrew from debt funds, but that amount is lying in savings account 😥.

Now I feel I should park it somewhere for the remaining 1.5 years, again in no-lock-in + fixed return + risk-free instrument (Q1. am I correct with this?).

Earlier I never preferred FDs. Q2. But, is 2 years FD with a 7% return good for this scenario?

Q3. What better (than such FD) fixed income instruments I can invest in this scenario?