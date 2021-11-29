Assuming it is for the situation in USA, say, if we mine Ethereum, but once we get 0.01 or 0.1 ETH, we immediately convert it to Bitcoin, which is our purpose to begin with: get some Bitcoin.

The reason we might need to do this is: miners are using ASICs to mine Bitcoin, and those ASIC machines are pricey and noisy (can cost $30,000 and sound like a power generator), so the smaller miners cannot compete with this. They may have to mine ETH and convert it to Bitcoin instead.

So by converting, are we subject to tax immediately? Versus if we mine Bitcoin to begin with, then we are not subject to tax until we sell it? What if we mine it at some mining pool, where we contribute computation power to them to mine ETH, and they distribute Bitcoin to us. (they get ETH and they convert it to Bitcoin). To that pool (company), they make $10 in ETH and they give as $9.99 Bitcoin, so they are not paying tax on the $10 either. But in this case, is it true that we can get the Bitcoin, and not subject to any tax until we sell it?

There two cases are quite similar... it just depend on whether there is an intermediary (the pool), but is it true: with such a pool converting ETH to Bitcoin, we don't need to pay tax until we sell it?