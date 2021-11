Say someone has like autism or just social issues, but their specific case is not enough to qualify them for benefits.

What is the alternative? If no one gives you money but you can't steadily make it yourself, isn't homelessness/theft all there is?

Assuming one has no financial support/family/etc. this situation is even darker as nobody will help can or will help you.

So what is the solution? One unable to hold a job but cannot otherwise qualify for benefits. Is crime the only way, friends?