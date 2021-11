If I want to buy, say 5-Year 0.125% Treasury Inflation-Indexed Bond, Due 4/15/2025 in the secondary market, how do I find the price:

I google searched "price of bonds in secondary market" and I get hits such as

https://www.mtholyoke.edu/courses/sgabriel/securities1/bond/value.htm

https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/111414/what-causes-bonds-price-rise.asp

http://news.morningstar.com/classroom2/course.asp?docId=5383&page=4

Then I google search "price for " and I get

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/DTP5A25